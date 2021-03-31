MenaPay Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $990.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MenaPay

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

