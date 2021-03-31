Metronome Price Hits $2.99 on Top Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Metronome token can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00005036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $34.64 million and approximately $236,856.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00060934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00323303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $492.29 or 0.00828821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00087254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00029775 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,912,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,578,306 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

