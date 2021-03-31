Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,042,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 61.8% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,643,664. The company has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

