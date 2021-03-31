MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 3.6% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $662.94 and last traded at $646.42. 4,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,030,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.00.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5,449.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $800.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.49.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total transaction of $924,151.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

