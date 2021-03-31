Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MLND stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

MLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

