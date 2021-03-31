Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MLND stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

MLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

See Also: retirement calculator

Earnings History for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit