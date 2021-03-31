MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $9.47. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

