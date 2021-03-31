Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
About Minera Alamos
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.