Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. Minera Alamos has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.