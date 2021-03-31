Minereum Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Minereum has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $53,378.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00049847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00632182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,791,659 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

