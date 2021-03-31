Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $323.36 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $323.36 or 0.00543395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $26.65 million and $163,039.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 538,900.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00062447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00291733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.46 or 0.00881327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00078808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031150 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 82,409 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

