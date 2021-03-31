Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) One Day Volume Tops $42,460.00

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $42,460.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for $16.55 or 0.00027956 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 631,180.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00063256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00309289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.51 or 0.00847063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00080659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030608 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,750,437 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

