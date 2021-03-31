Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $19.12. Mission Produce shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AVO shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.