Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.58. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 30,130 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 249,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

