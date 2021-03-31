Modern Investment Coin Price Tops $0.74 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.36 million and $388,376.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001631 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000110 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002336 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001097 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002346 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,979,070 coins and its circulating supply is 3,190,339 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

