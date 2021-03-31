MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.36). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.85, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,967.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,674 shares of company stock worth $55,641,233. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,626. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a one year low of $117.71 and a one year high of $428.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.65 and its 200-day moving average is $309.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Earnings History and Estimates for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Comments


