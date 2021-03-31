Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XYL. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after buying an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $240,289,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Xylem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,538,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

