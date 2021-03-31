Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 110.9% in March

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

