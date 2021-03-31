Morgan Stanley Has $182.57 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $182,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $49.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.