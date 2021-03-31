Morgan Stanley Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $65.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.16. Lyft has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,208,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

