Morgan Stanley Increases Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $58.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

