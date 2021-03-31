Morgan Stanley Increases Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $24.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.44.

Outfront Media stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth $4,883,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $38,583,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $2,854,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

