Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.54% of Elastic worth $196,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $144,347,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,733,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $35,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,317 shares of company stock worth $18,696,779 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

Shares of ESTC opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.