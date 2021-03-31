Morgan Stanley Increases The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $28.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.68 on Monday. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 215.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

