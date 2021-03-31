Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,819,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,458,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $207,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,863,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $45.47.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

