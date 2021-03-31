Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $215,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.11.

