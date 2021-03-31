Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,843,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $192,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,855,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,336,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,495,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 996.1% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 519.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 154,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

