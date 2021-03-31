Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 8,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pearson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

