Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,149 Shares

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,674.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,798,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,435,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.04. The stock had a trading volume of 151,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.23 and a 200 day moving average of $210.74. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

