Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $2,812,463.79 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 47,937 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,812,463.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

