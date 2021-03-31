Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells $2,812,463.79 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 47,937 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $2,812,463.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit