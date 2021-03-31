MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives $83.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $311,039.40. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $49,169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,159 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 328,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,361. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.