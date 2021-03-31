Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Natera worth $77,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,719. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of NTRA opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

