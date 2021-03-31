National Pension Service Acquires 24,671 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $113,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.8% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 216.7% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.29. 93,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.20 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.