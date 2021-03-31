National Pension Service Decreases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $127,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $8.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.84. The stock had a trading volume of 66,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,472. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $620.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.39 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

