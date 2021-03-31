National Pension Service Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $244,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.81. 225,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,794. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

