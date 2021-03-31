National Pension Service Has $180.16 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $180,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $217.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $219.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

