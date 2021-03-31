National Pension Service Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,632 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of NIKE worth $218,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in NIKE by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,529,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $216,354,000 after purchasing an additional 571,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.50. 228,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

