National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $251.18

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $251.18, but opened at $245.50. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $245.34, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $892.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 116,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 337.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

