Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.
NGS opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 2.21. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.23.
About Natural Gas Services Group
