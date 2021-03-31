Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post $27.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.12 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $50.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $142.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $299.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $304.29 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.76.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit