Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to post $27.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.12 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $50.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $142.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $299.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $304.29 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

