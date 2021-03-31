Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $513.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $530.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.60. The stock has a market cap of $227.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $586.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.