Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.90

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 21879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -102.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

