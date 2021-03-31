Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,026,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,186 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Newmont were worth $181,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Newmont by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

