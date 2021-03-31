NFT One Day Trading Volume Tops $399,119.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $16.83 million and approximately $399,119.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.00828613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NFT

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

