Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 845,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 917.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 357,243 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBLX stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 15,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

