Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading Down 3.6%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 426,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

