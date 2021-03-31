Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Trading Down 3.6%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35. 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 426,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomura Company Profile (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
