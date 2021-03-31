Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in March

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the February 28th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $$21.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. Nomura Real Estate has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

