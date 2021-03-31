Nomura Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,318 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 685% compared to the average daily volume of 168 put options.

Nomura stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 2,270,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,729. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $1,706,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 109,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

