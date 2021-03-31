NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.00 ($49.41).

ETR NOEJ opened at €41.24 ($48.52) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a 52 week high of €45.20 ($53.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 689.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.28.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

