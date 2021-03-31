Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Trinseo worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

TSE stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock worth $5,863,887. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

