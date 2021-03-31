Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Down 48.6% in March

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 96,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.71 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 21.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 140,903 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

