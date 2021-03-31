NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.50. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

